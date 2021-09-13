More like summer with storms mid-week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 88

Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy, a little humid. Low 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers late. High 87

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered storms. High 81 (69)

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 83 (65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION



High pressure continues to be in charge of our weather. Aside from a little haze caused by smoke from the Western wildfires, our sky will be mostly sunny today. Southwest winds, transporting summer warmth and more humidity into the area, will help our temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon. The average high for today is 79.

As the high moves east the winds will shift to the south tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy. The low will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be another day of summer warmth. A surface front that has been all-but stattionary near Lake Erie, will arrive into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. Ahead of it expect increasing chances of showers and storms. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The front stalls out Wednesday into Thursday then lifts back to the north. There will still be the chance of a few showers and storms until another ridge builds from south to north into the Ohio Valley. It will get warmer with only the slightest chance of any showers or storms Friday and Saturday.

Happy Monday!!!

-Bob