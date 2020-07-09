More hot, humid weather with heat indices near 100, and fewer storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, a few storms. High 94

Tonight: Partly cloudy, evening storms, muggy morning. Low 73

Friday: Partly sunny, steamy, afternoon storms. High 92

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. 69/87

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered storms. 68/85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is an Air Quality Alert Day. Ozone levels in Central Ohio are predicted to be Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Anyone with breathing issues should limit their time and strenuous activity outdoors.

We are also under a Heat Advisory. That means the heat index is expected to be right around 100 over most of the state today.



Like yesterday it will it is very warm and humid with temperatures on track to the mid-90s. That will be where we don’t get storms. Highs may be thrown off by scattered heat driven thunderstorms.



Tonight showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening with the loss of daytime heating. After midnight it will be partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Lows will be in the low 70s.



Tomorrow the same pattern repeats itself. It will be hot and humid with storms with daytime heating. Highs will be in the mid-90s.



With a frontal passage tomorrow night some storms may be heavier Friday night, but that does mean we will be able to drop a few degrees with weekend storms. Highs will be in the 80s. By the middle of next week we will have highs near 90 again.





Try to Stay Cool!

-Bob