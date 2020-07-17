More hot and humid weather with scattered weekend pop-ups

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Becoming mostly sunny, hot and not as humid. High 93

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and muggy. Low 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, pop-ups west. High 94

Sunday: Partly cloudy, sticky, few storms. 74/95

Monday: Partly sunny, steamy, hot, isolated storms. 74/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:



The misnamed “cold” front that crossed the region yesterday through this morning is likely to stall just south of the Ohio River. We are under a small area of high pressure which will clear the sky and give us a sunny Friday-Fri-YAY! It will be less humid by this afternoon with highs around 90.

Tonight will be dry and mainly clear, even with the high heading east of the region. It will be humid with lows around 65-70.

Tomorrow there will be a risk of pop-ups west of Central Ohio because of a weak frontal boundary. It will be hot and humid with temperatures in the low-90s and heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid with a better chance of storms mainly north. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will be peak near 100.

Unsettled weather continues through Wednesday of next week with scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

Happy Friday Fri-YAY!,

-Bob