More heat, humidity and storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, low 70

Today: Partly sunny early, few pop-up storms east, high 93

Tonight: Clearing, low

Thursday: More clouds, chance pm storms, high 89

Friday: Rain & storms, high 85

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, on/off rain showers, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day, which will be followed by a hot afternoon with a few pop-up showers and storms.

Early this morning, we could have a few areas of fog in spots that were hit with heavy rain yesterday. With or without the fog, temperatures are starting off in the 70s, which is well above normal. Morning lows usually give an idea where dew point temperatures will be during the day. A dew point temperature in the low to mid 70s means that it will feel very humid, and possibly oppressive.

Through the morning, a mostly sunny sky will help temperatures quickly climb back into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel about 5 degrees warmer than that through the afternoon.

When we combine the head and humidity with extra instability from a front to the north, we’ll see an increasing chance for storms again this afternoon. The best chance for strong storm producing damaging winds will be along US-33 and East.

We’re also keeping an eye on hurricane Laura. After it makes landfall, leftover moisture from Laura is expected to push north through Arkansas, and turn toward Ohio by the end of the week. This combined with an cold front will bring along more rain and storms late Thursday into Saturday.

Once the front moves through though, we’ll see much more comfortable and seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz