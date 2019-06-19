Rounds of heavy rain cause widespread flooding in low-lying areas

Areal flood warnings cover many sections of central Ohio overnight for flooded roads and streams, and low-lying flooded areas: Logan, Union, Delaware, Franklin and Pickaway counties.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Coshocton and Muskingum counties until late tonight.

Flood warnings have been in effect for the past few days along the Scioto River in Marion, Pickaway, Ross and Pike counties, which will remain several feet above flood stage into the weekend in some areas.

A potent disturbance moving through the lower Ohio Valley triggered another round of very heavy rain, moving along a nearly stationary front draped over the region.

Low pressure will move across the state on Thursday, pulling a cold front south in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are likely, with areas of heavy rain shifting southeast during the day. Drier air will arrive behind the front on Friday, giving us a one-day reprieve from the relentless rain.

The front will return north as a warm front over the weekend, with humidity rising and more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s over the weekend, with muggy conditions returning.

Tonight: Showers off-and-on, ponding on roadways. Low 67

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms until late afternoon. High 78

Friday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 77 (60)

Saturday: Clouds return, showers, storms return. High 81 (64)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and sticky, showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Monday: Partly sunny. Showers, storms. High 84 (69)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 82 (70)

