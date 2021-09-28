More fall weather as we head towards October

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Brighter afternoon, light winds. High 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 52

Wednesday: Sunshine, mild. High 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

This morning a front draped across northern Ohio is associated with low pressure over northeastern Indiana. There are showers mainly east of Columbus. Today the northern front will push south into Central Ohio. Due to limited moisture we will see more clouds but still a chance of rain and thunder early. High temperatures will still be above normal but cooler than yesterday. The high will be near 80 in Columbus but only in the low to mid-70s north..



High pressure from the north will start building into the region behind the front tonight. Skies will clear and the low temperature will be near normal, around 50-55.



The low associated with today’s front will continue to move northeast. Our southwest flow will shift to the north. That will bring in cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s with morning lows in the 50s will wrap up the month of September.

The next chance of rain will be late Saturday into Sunday with another front heading our way from across the Mississippi Valley.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!

-Bob