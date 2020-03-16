More daylight hours

Happy equinox!

Each year the first day of spring is determined by the the vernal equinox. This is the day when the earth’s equator is not tilted toward or away from the sun. This creates an equal amount of hours of daylight and darkness.

The date of the equinox usually happens around March 20, but his year, is on March 19 at 11:50 p.m. EDT.

The word equinox is derived from two Latin words: aequus, which means equal, and nox, which means night.

Since Ohio is at a higher latitude than the equator, we start to see more than 12 hours of daylight a little earlier. in the Columbus area this year is, we will see 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight March 16, then 12 hours and 1 min of daylight on March 17.

Warmer weather and longer amounts of daylight hours start happening after the equinox because the earth start’s tilting toward the sun.

It’s been a warm end to the winter, and warmer than normal temperatures are predicted to carry on into March, April and May.

Not only that, but spring showers are looking like they might be common with a wetter than average forecast .