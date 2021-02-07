More cold temps and snow as we wrap up the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Light snow showers. Snow less than 1″. Low around 15, wind chill around 10

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cold. High 21, single digit wind chill

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 12

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 29

Tuesday: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. High 28

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold, then chance for snow returns. High 21

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. High 26

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with some snow showers and a cold wind. More cold weather, and more chances for snow are on the way as we head through the workweek.

Early this morning, a system is pushing off to the east and giving us some light snowfall. Totals around the area are expected to stay light, only between a coating and half an inch. Early morning lows are falling down to the teens, but with a breezy north to northwest wind feel more like single digits.

Today, after flurries early morning flurries wrap up, clouds will start do decrease. Temperatures will stay very cold, only staring off around 15 degrees before hitting a high around 20. Wind chills will stay in the single digits.

We’ll head into the next workweek with mostly cloudy and cold conditions. Early morning lows on Monday will drop to around 10 degrees, but could feel even colder thanks to a light northwest wind.

Through the day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky and only reach a high in the upper 20s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Monday night until Tuesday, a weak area of low pressure and failing cold front will move through. This will keep temperatures in the 20s and bring in another chance for snow showers.

The pattern of very cold air and chance for snow will remain in place for the rest of the week. We’ll wake up to single digit lows and only hit highs in the teens.

For the latest on snowfall chances & the cold, keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great day!

-Liz