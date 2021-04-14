More clouds today and cooler weather through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, cooler. High 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 55

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59 (38)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 60 (40)

Sunday: Partly sunny, light PM showers. High 61 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds are lingering after the passage of a weak boundary. Temperatures are slowly dropping into the upper 40s.

Today a weak front will be drop slowly from the lower Great Lakes southeast through the state. Cooler air will follow that boundary into Central Ohio. So it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday. High temperatures will be more in the typically early April range in the low 60s.

Tonight will be pretty chilly with a northwest breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with low pressure centered over the eastern Great Lakes. That will give northeast Ohio some light rain and snow and pump cooler air into Central Ohio. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low to mid 50s, in the upper 50s in southern Ohio.

Weak surface high pressure will reach into the region from the Midwest Friday. That will bring back sunshine but the high temperature will be below average, near 60. There will be a slight chance of showers this weekend, most likely Sunday. Weekend highs will be a little cooler than average. Temperatures rebound but only into the low to mid 60s next week.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob