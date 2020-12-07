More clouds and chilly temps to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly, a few flurries early. High 36

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 46

Thursday: More sunshine. High 50

Friday: Mostly Cloudy, mild. High 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

More cold, gray conditions are carrying into the start of the workweek.

For the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon, we’ll see clouds and a few flurries. Snow showers are not expected to stick and accumulate, but a few snowflakes flying around are not out of the question.

It will be a slow climb on the thermometer as temperatures only reach the mid 30s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year. When you factor in a cold north to northwest wind though, it will fell more like we spent the whole day in the 20s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be chilly as we fall back down to the mid 20s.

After a chilly start to the day, we’ll see temperatures slowly rebound to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees under a partly sunny sky.

Sunshine and above normal temperatures make a return for the second half of the week. By Wednesday, we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 40s, then a mostly sunny sky will boost temperatures to around 50 degrees on Thursday.

Clouds will build back in on Friday ahead of our next chance for rain. Showers are in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. With lows falling to the 40s and high temps staying around 50 degrees, it will just be a cool rain, and not snow showing up on radar.

Have a great day!

-Liz