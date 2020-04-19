Moderating temperatures, April showers in the central Ohio forecast

High pressure that brought Saturday sunshine has moved east, allowing a light southerly flow of moist air to bring cloudiness and spotty sprinkles.

A weak cold front will be accompanied by widely scattered evening showers as it sags southeast across Ohio, while a separate southern system brushes the Ohio River counties with light rain.

Mainly sunny and cool conditions return Monday under a high-pressure area moving in from the est. A stronger cold front will push through the state early Tuesday, with a little bit of rain, followed by brisk northwesterly winds and unseasonably cool conditions. A freeze is likely again Wednesday morning, under clear skies and light winds.

A couple of disturbances will move east later in the week, with showers likely Thursday and Saturday, but temperatures will rebound to seasonable levels thanks to mild Pacific air.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light showers later. High 57

Tonight: Evening showers, clouds linger, late clearing. Low 37

Monday: More sunshine. High 58

Tuesday: Windy, early showers, turning colder with clearing p.m. High 51 (47)

Wednesday: Frost, mostly sunny. High 57 (30)

Thursday: Showers return. High 61 (45)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High 63 (49)

Saturday: Cloudy, few showers. High 59 (45)

Have a good evening -Ben

