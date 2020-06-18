Mix sun and clouds, pop-up showers

The weather has been beautiful this week with picturesque clouds and low humidity. Some changes are coming.

A pesky upper-level low that has been spinning around the region since last weekend will lift northward from Virginia to the upper Ohio Valley, adding some instability conducive to spotty mainly afternoon and evening showers, and isolated gusty storms, through Friday. Rain chances will shift farther east later Friday as the system drifts away.

High pressure will develop aloft over the weekend, setting us up for a very warm and humid finish to the week, bringing highs near 90 degrees. A cold front will cross the state on Monday, preceded by scattered showers and storms Sunday, becoming more widespread early next week.

An unsettled pattern with low pressure aloft will linger through the middle of the week, keeping the threat of some rain in the forecast, as temperature slowly dip back toward seasonal levels.

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered showers, storms p.m. High 80

Tonight: Evening shower/storm, partly cloudy. Low 62

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower/storm p.m. High 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88 (65)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, few storms p.m.. High 89 (68)

Monday: Few showers, storms. High 86 (69)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, possible storm. High 83 (64)