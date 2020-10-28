Misty early, peeks of sun later, heavy rain tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Drizzle, fog/mist before 9am. Temp: mid to upper 40s

Today: Partly sunny, milder. High 59

Tonight: Cloudy, showers late. Low 46

Thursday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High 52

Friday: Gradual clearing. 40/48

Saturday: Frosty morning, brilliant sunshine. 31/53

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 39/54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Fast moving and weak high pressure will cross the state today. As the high moves from west to east the sky will partially clear but only briefly in the afternoon. The wind will shift to the southwest which will allow warmer air into the I-70 corridor. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions will limit the warm-up to the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight rain will spread into the Ohio Valley from the southwest. That rain and moisture will be remnants of former Hurricane Zeta. Even though the rain will likely begin well after midnight as much as a quarter inch will be possible by daybreak.

Tomorrow Mother Nature has a trick instead of a Treat. It will be a rainy day. Rain could be heavy at times. New rainfall will be 1 to 2-inches before it ends late tomorrow night. The rain will exit the Ohio Valley by daybreak Friday. The low temp will be around 40.

The sky will clear gradually during the day Friday. It will be breezy and chilly. The high will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Sprawling high pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring us sunshine Friday afternoon and Halloween, Saturday. Temperatures will be below normal through the beginning of next week.

Have A Great Hump Day!

-Bob