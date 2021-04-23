Milder weekend, rain arrives Saturday afternoon

A large southward in the upper-level flow has made it seem more like March than April the past few days. For the second morning in a row, frost covered lawns around central Ohio.

High pressure provided sunshine mixed with incoming high clouds. A light southwesterly flow will boosted readings closer to seasonal levels in the low 60s.

Low pressure will move across the Southern states Saturday, bringing periods of rain in the afternoon, especially south of I-70, with scattered showers farther north. Some clearing will follow Sunday in a cool northwest flow.

A significant warmup next week will see temperatures rebound into the 70s Tuesday and low 80s. The next chance for rain and storms will come late Wednesday, but more likely Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Forecast