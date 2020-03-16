COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, thicker clouds this afternoon, mild. High 52

Tonight: Cloudy skies, chance of light showers late. Low 42

Tuesday: Spotty morning showers, partly sunny. High 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, rain showers. 35/55

Thursday: Rain showers, warmer. 45/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winds will shift to the south as high pressure continues to shift further northeast and away from Central Ohio. Wind speeds will continue to be around or less than 5 mph even into the afternoon. It will become increasingly cloudy, with a slight risk of passing showers south, and high temperatures will be in the seasonal range, around 52.

Tonight a weak cool front will cross the area. That will also generate a slight chance of some light showers. Tonight’s low will be in the low 40s

Behind the weak front the slight risk of rain will fade tomorrow morning. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-50s with westerly winds less than 10 mph. It will be a partly sunny day with more afternoon sun as drier air moves into the area.

Surface high pressure in the area Wednesday will not be immune to showers as a warm front lifts into Central Ohio. Showers with stronger winds and a chance of thunder will persist Wednesday evening and night.

-Bob