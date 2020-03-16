1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
A Plus Arts Academy Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Valley Schools Cardington Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center First Impressions Early Learning Ctr Licking Heights Local Schools Life Skills High School SE Mt. Vernon City Schools Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools River Valley Local Schools South Scioto Performance Academy

Milder weather will lead up to the beginning of spring

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Partly sunny, thicker clouds this afternoon, mild. High 52
  • Tonight: Cloudy skies, chance of light showers late. Low 42
  • Tuesday: Spotty morning showers, partly sunny. High 53
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, rain showers. 35/55
  • Thursday: Rain showers, warmer. 45/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winds will shift to the south as high pressure continues to shift further northeast and away from Central Ohio. Wind speeds will continue to be around or less than 5 mph even into the afternoon. It will become increasingly cloudy, with a slight risk of passing showers south, and high temperatures will be in the seasonal range, around 52.

Tonight a weak cool front will cross the area. That will also generate a slight chance of some light showers. Tonight’s low will be in the low 40s
Behind the weak front the slight risk of rain will fade tomorrow morning. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-50s with westerly winds less than 10 mph. It will be a partly sunny day with more afternoon sun as drier air moves into the area.

Surface high pressure in the area Wednesday will not be immune to showers as a warm front lifts into Central Ohio. Showers with stronger winds and a chance of thunder will persist Wednesday evening and night.

-Bob

