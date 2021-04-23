Milder today and a big warm-up on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM frost, partly cloudy. High 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, spotty showers. Low 44

Saturday: Rain later, breezy. High 58

Sunday: Clearing, breezy. High 60 (44)

Monday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 70 (39)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 81 (52)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Here we go again. Few clouds, light winds and the entire area under cool high pressure is a combination for another unseasonably cold morning. There are Freeze Warnings in place for most of the state with the exceptions of the northwest and southwest corners which are under Frost Advisories and northeast Ohio which has no bulletin at all.

In Columbus the Warning expires at 9am, though I think the temperature in the city won’t be as cold as yesterday. Once again mind the Three-P’s; your pets, your plants and your pipes. All three can be affected adversely by the cold.

Today will be dry thanks to the southeast high, which will ease over to the east coast today allowing high clouds from the next system into the Buckeye State during the day. So today will be partly cloudy and milder with a high near 60, still about five degrees below average.

Tonight surface low pressure will move northwest into Kentucky and that will bring thicker clouds into the Ohio Valley with a chance of a few showers after midnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 40s.

Rain showers will move into the state during the day tomorrow. Rainfall totals of a tenth to a quarter inch will be possible in Central Ohio. Those totals will be closer to a half to three quarters of inch near the Ohio River. Tomorrow’s high will be around 60 again.

Behind that system high pressure moves into the region with dry weather and a warming trend. Skies will clear Sunday with a high around 60. High temperatures will be above average around 70 Monday then warm up to around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob