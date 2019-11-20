Milder midweek then rain and snow chances

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early,mostly cloudy, cool. High 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 38

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, rain showers. High 57

Friday: More showers, mostly cloudy. 48(43)

Saturday: Morning snow changing to rain. 45(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

I High pressure usually means sunny skies for us but the amount of moisture in the air has us under mostly cloudy skies and it will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny through the day. Even with that moisture the chances of any rain today are very low. The high will be in the upper 40s to around 50 in Columbus, right around normal. The average high is 51.



Afternoon highs tomorrow will be above average. We will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots. That temperature comes with a trade-off though. Rain showers move in around midday with a cold front that will cross the state. The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool. Expect the showers to linger into Friday and a chance of a rain/snow mix Friday night. Some snow will start our Saturday, but it will turn to scattered rain showers with highs in the mid-40s.



Happy Hump Day!

-Bob