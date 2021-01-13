Milder midweek, colder again this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, chilly breeze. High 42

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 31

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 44 (32)

Friday: Rain and snow to rain showers, breezy. High 39 (33)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 33 (27)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated flurries. High 32 (24)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is a little colder this morning than yesterday. It’s in the 20s. The colder temps also come with colder wind chills in the teens. It’s clear to partly cloudy now and it will be cloudier by daybreak, then partially clear today. With some sunshine and air flow from the south-southwest it should be warmer this afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40. Tonight’s low will be near 30.

It will be dry and quiet until tomorrow night. Today and tomorrow should be the warmest days of the week in the southwesterly flow. Highs will be in the mid-40s tomorrow.

A cold front with a clipper system will cross the region next. Isolated and scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday. It will be colder with gusty winds Friday with highs in the 30s, near normal. There will be a chance of more snow showers Friday night and Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and chilly. It will be partly cloudy with highs slightly below average in the mid-30s.

Martin Luther King Jr. will be partly sunny and chilly with highs near 35.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob