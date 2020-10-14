Milder midweek, but chilly weather coming this weekend

High pressure over the central Appalachians will bring a mild southerly return flow. A deck of clouds will limit sunshine, before lifting north. With increasing sunshine and a southerly breeze, the thermometer will reach the low 70s in most areas by this evening.

Overnight temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly, with low in the mid-50s. Look for clouds to thicken up Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will cross the state with a few showers, then slow over as it moves farther east. A wave along the front will bring some additional rain Thursday night and Friday morning in the eastern part of the state.

Partial clearing and sharply chillier weather will make it really feel like fall this weekend, with frost early Saturday. Temperatures will rebound Sunday to seasonal levels, as the flow turns more westerly in advance of another cold front arriving Monday, with a little rain.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, becoming breezy later. High 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cool. Low 56

Thursday: Clouds increase, few showers, storm. High 68

Friday: Partial clearing, breezy, much cooler. High 54 (41)

Saturday: Frosty start, crisp sunshine. High 57 (33)

Sunday: Sun, late day clouds, breezy, milder. High 64 (42)

Monday: Shower early, cooler. High 53 (40)