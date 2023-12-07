High pressure over the Southeast will drift east to the Atlantic Coast, resulting in winds turning southwesterly, which will bring in milder air and some sunshine.

Clouds will return later on Friday ahead of low pressure developing in the Mississippi Valley. The storm will lift northeast across Ohio Valley and Great Lakes over the weekend, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions.

A steadier, heavier rain is likely Saturday night along a cold front, tapering off early on Sunday to sprinkles.

Colder air will be drawn in behind the storm late in the weekend, with a few flurries possible Sunday night. Skies should clear, with seasonably chilly weather to start next week.

Forecast

Thursday: More sunshine, breezy. High 50

Tonight: Few clouds, cool. Low 38

Friday: Party cloudy, breezy, milder. High 56

Saturday: Showers arrive p.m., heavier in the evening. High 60 (48

Sunday: Periods of rain, light mix p.m., windy, cooler. High 47 (44)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, chilly. High 39 (29)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (28)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 42 (27)