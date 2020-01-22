Milder days, but rain is on the way

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 37

Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 37 Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 26

Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 44

Mostly cloudy. High 44 Friday: Chance of rain and snow early, then rain. 32/43

Chance of rain and snow early, then rain. 32/43 Saturday: Chance of rain and snow, then rain. 34/40

Chance of rain and snow, then rain. 34/40 Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. 32/38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure will continue to move slowly east across the Ohio River Valley southeast of Central Ohio early this morning. South winds will start to bring us out of the deep freeze today. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s in Columbus, right in the “normal” range.

Tonight high pressure will continue to generate a southerly flow of light winds that will keep morning lows above seasonal norms in the mid-20s rather than the low to mid-teens. It will be mostly cloudy and 26 at daybreak.

Tomorrow will be a dry and warmer day with highs almost ten degrees above average. Meanwhile a huge storm to our west with snow, mixed precipitation and rain will move east into the Ohio Valley. There will be a chance of rain and snow early Friday but it will be mainly a rain event during the day.

For the weekend: There will be a chance of rain and snow late Friday night/early Saturday. Then there will be more rain showers Saturday possibly ending as snow showers Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler.

Happy Hump Day, All!

Bob