Mild with increasing clouds today, rain showers returning soon

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, not so breezy. High 67

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, patchy drizzle possible. High 62

Saturday: Showers, chilly and breezy. 60(43)

Sunday: Chance of morning showers, partly sunny. High 64(49)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A weak, slow-moving and dry front will cross Central Ohio from north to south today. It will nearly fill the sky with high and mid-level clouds as it does. So the southwesterly breeze will shift to the west and eventually to the north with the frontal passage tonight. The high temperature will be around the mid to upper 60s, about 66 in Columbus this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers north. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s.



Mostly cloudy and cooler will be the main headlines tomorrow with a slight chance of light rain or sprinkles north of I-70. Highs will be in the low 60s.



The weekend looks entirely different. Rain showers will spread over the area Saturday. With the help of a healthy flow of low-level moisture from the south the showers will gradually taper off Sunday.



Have a great day!!

-Bob