Mild Wednesday then warmer with chances of rain

FROST ADVISORY until 9am

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warmer. High 65

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers later. Low 50

Thursday: Showers, afternoon storms possible, warm. High 75

Friday: Rain, chance of thunderstorms. High 77

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, warm. High 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressured just east of the Buckeye State will keep us in sunshine and a light southeast breeze. We will still fall short of today’s average high by several degrees but it will be a nice day with highs in the mid-60s in Columbus, great dog-walking weather.

A warm front will lift into southwestern Ohio towards daybreak tomorrow. Moisture will stream into the state tonight ahead of that front. Showers will move into Central Ohio in time for some wet weather for the morning commute. Tonight’s low will be around 50.

Expect showers during the day tomorrow with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will actually be above normal at about 77 in Columbus. Friday will be rainy with a few rumbles possible. Highs will be in the mid-70s. There will be a marginal risk, lowest risk on a scale of 1 through 5, of stronger storms Friday night into early Saturday.

There will be more showers with chances of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-70s. We will start to dry out Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the normal range, in the 70s.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob