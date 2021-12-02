COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 35

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 51

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 45 (34)

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of rain later. High 50 (28)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

Watch for a little patchy fog or mist this morning. It will mean less than a mile or two less visibility in some locations. We are starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures for early morning in early December. There will be more breaks in the clouds as we go through the day.



Thanks to a weak front dropping into the area this afternoon it will be breezy. Wind gusts will be as high as 30-miles per hour. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal. Normal is 46 for Columbus. Our high will be about ten degrees above that.



Tomorrow morning’s low will be within a few degrees of freezing at 35. That cooler start will be followed by a slightly cooler day with highs around 50 here. It will be in the upper 40s north and low 60s south.

Saturday will be sunny with seasonal highs in the 40s. Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with showers in the afternoon.

Happy Thursday!!!

-Bob