COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, chance of storms. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low 65

Thursday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 76

Friday: Mixed clouds, showers, stray storms. High 77 (63)

Saturday: Sunshine, warm. High 78 (60)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is partly to mostly cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Fog won’t be as widespread or as dense as yesterday.



Cloud coverage will increase today with a warm front lifting into Central Ohio. By this afternoon it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with increasing chances of showers and slight chances of thunder-showers. The high temperature will be around 80, well above normal again.

The upper level low pressure system, with the warm front, will also move slowly north. It is well to our west and will rise into the mid-Mississippi Valley tonight and tomorrow. Its mid-level energy will reach right into our area triggering widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow.

After an additional chance of diurnally enhanced showers and a few stray storms Friday, we can expect a drying trend for the weekend. It will be sunny with highs near 80.



Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob