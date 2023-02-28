QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, then p.m. clearing, high 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, high 68 (record: 65 in 1997)

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 50

Friday: Rain, breezy, high

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be a cloudy but mild day head of another big warmup and the next round of rain.

Today, high pressure will move in from the east. This will aid in gradually calming the breeze and a few clouds clearing by this evening. Temperatures will be mild and slowly climb to around 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall to the mid to upper 30s thanks to a southeasterly shift in the breeze.

Wednesday, another system will move toward the area. Initially, this will kick in a southerly breeze which will boost high temperatures to 65-70 degrees, which is about 20 degrees warmer than normal and puts us on track to set a new record. The current record high for March 1 in Columbus is 65 degrees set in 1997.

Thursday, we’ll see another break from the rain. We’ll stay mild and under a partly sunny sky as highs climb to the lower 50s. This will be ahead of another significant system which will bring in rain and breezy conditions Thursday night into Friday. As temperatures fall

Have a great day!

-Liz