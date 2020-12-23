Mild today, White Christmas deep freeze coming

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, windy, slight chance of afternoon rain. High 52

Tonight: Rain, windy. Low 40

Thursday: Rain changing to snow, breezy. High 40

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, very cold, chance of snow showers. High 20 (12)

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 32 (14)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 38 (22)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The frontal system associated with a Pacific storm is heading northeast across the Great Lakes. Ahead of the fronts winds will increase to 15-20 mph from the south with strong wind gusts near 35-45. The warm air will push the temperature into the low 50s. Along with the potentially damaging winds rain will move into the area from west to east late this afternoon and evening.

Once the cold front crosses the region the coldest air of the season will follow. The rain will transition to snow. The snow will melt on contact at first because of the warmer air and ground. Eventually it will start to accumulate with the lightest amounts to the west and heaviest to the east. In the i-71 corridor it looks like 1-3 inches, and more to east, will be possible by tomorrow evening. Travel delays will be likely. Tomorrow will be a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day.

Christmas Day, with the frigid air in place, a few snow showers or flurries will be possible. Wind chills will be near 0 Christmas morning. The weekend will be sunny to partly sunny and dry. The next chance of rain or snow will be Monday.

I hope you have a great Wednesday!

-Bob