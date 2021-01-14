Mild today, cold front will bring wintry weather in time for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy. High 44

Tonight: Slight chance of rain mixing with snow late. Low 34

Friday: Rain and snow showers, windy. High 40

Saturday: Show showers, breezy and colder. High 34 (28)

Sunday: Scattered flurries, brisk and cold. High 33 (29)

MLK Jr. Day: Cloudy, flurries and cold. High 35 (26)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will seem like another bonus day for the month of January today. Partly sunny skies and a dry, mild southwesterly breeze will see to that. The high temperature will be in the 40s again.

Unfortunately some thicker clouds will move in as we go through the afternoon. Wind gusts to around 20 mph will be likely ahead of a cold front. Rain showers changing to snow showers will develop tonight. The low will be in the 30s.

The cold front will push to the eastern part of the state during the day early tomorrow. More showers will move into Central Ohio from the west during the day then change to a rain/snow mix and finally into snow showers Friday night and Saturday. The high tomorrow will be near 40 then dropping in the afternoon. It will be much colder with snow showers and flurries, more like January, this weekend.

Enjoy Your Thursday!!!

-Bob