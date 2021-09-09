Mild today and tomorrow then summer warmth for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Partly sunny, slight chance of afternoon pop-ups. High 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 53

Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 77

Saturday: Sunshine, warm. High 82 (56)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 87 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure centered in the Mississippi Valley will dominate our weather here in the Ohio Valley today and tomorrow. Both will be sunny days with high temperatures coming a bit below “normal”.

Generally the air will be drier and cooler but a weak boundary moving across the Great Lakes may be enough for a few showers, mainly in northern Ohio. There is a very slight chance that some of these could sneak into Central Ohio late this afternoon or evening. In most cases those puffy clouds will be just decorative.



Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight will allow a few lows in the upper 40s, especially in western Ohio, tomorrow morning. Columbus should bottom out in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs near normal in the low 80s Saturday and mid-upper 80s Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday should be very warm and dry. There will be scattered showers and storms with a front on Wednesday.



Have A Great Thursday!!

-Bob