QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, PM shower south, high 56

Tonight: Iso. shower, decreasing clouds, low 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 48

Wednesday: Rain showers, mild, high 60

Thursday: AM showers clearing, windy, high 71

Friday: Clearing, cold, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Presidents’ Day!

More mild spring-like weather is on the way alongside the chance for showers.

Today, temperatures climbed to the mid 50s which is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, more clouds will build in alongside a light southwesterly breeze. This help to keep temperatures to only fall to around 40 degrees, which is 15 degrees above normal, and closer to normal highs for this time of year.

These clouds will be paired with a few light showers that will move through the area during the early morning drive. This will be followed by a strong breeze out of the west, gusting up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s, which isn’t quite as warm as today, but still about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Wednesday, a warm front will lift through the area. This will bring in the next round of rain showers alongside a strong southerly breeze. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, there will be a chance for more rain and thunderstorms with wind gusts reaching over 40 mph.

Even warmer weather is on the way Thursday. A strong breeze reaching over 40 mph will help to boost temperatures into the low 70s, which is near the daily record. The current record for warmest temperature is 72 set in 2017.

We’ll see a brief cooldown Friday ahead of much more mild temperatures back for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz