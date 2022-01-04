COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine and cold gusty winds. High 40

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 42

Thursday: Light PM snow. High 26 (19)

Friday: Partly sunny, cold. High 24 (14)



FORECAST DISCUSSION

Mainly clear skies and icy cold breezes are what we can expect this morning. It will be sunny this afternoon with winds around 5-10 and wind gusts to 25 miles per hour. Today’s high will be around 40. The wind will be lighter this afternoon, but wind chill will still be around freezing so it will be a chilly afternoon.

Tonight’s low will near freezing and it will still breezy. Wind chills will be in the 20s. The low will be 34 in the evening nut it will be warmer overnight.

It will be warmer and breezy during the day Wednesday. The early high will be near 42. By sunset the temperature will be breezy with temperatures in the low 30s.



A storm system will pass north of us tomorrow night. Thursday light snow will move into the Ohio Valley Thursday. That one will bring light snow into southern and central Ohio before it moves up the east coast.

It will be partly sunny Friday and mostly sunny Saturday.

-Bob