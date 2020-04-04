Mild spring weekend, a little rain overnight

We have a beautiful spring Saturday on the first weekend of April, with temperatures rising through the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will approach from the west tonight, kicking off a few showers that will linger into Sunday morning, until a weak upper disturbance passes by. Sunshine will return later in the day, as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes.

Monday looks to be sunny and mild. A southerly flow of warm and humid air will translate into showers and storms Monday night through Tuesday night in the warm sector of Canadian low pressure. Drier conditions on Wednesday will develop behind a cold front, but more rain is likely Thursday.

Saturday: Sun and high clouds. High 67

Tonight: Clouding up, light showers, milder. Low 49

Sunday: Morning showers, partial clearing, cooler. High 58

Monday: Sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High 64

Tuesday: Warm, humid, showers, storms. High 70

Wednesday: Showers end, some sun. High 68 (58)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 59 (47)

Friday: Fair, cooler. High 50 (39)