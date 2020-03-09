Mild Monday, change from the plains on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. High 65

Tonight: Rain showers late, breezy. Low 54

Tuesday: Rainy, breezy. High 58

Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of showers. 39/54

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of rain showers at night. 35/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With the center of the weekend high moving southeast the sky will gradually become cloudier. More importantly those clouds will be one sign of the atmosphere moistening up ahead of a huge trough and front heading out of the southern plains towards the Ohio Valley. The winds will pick up this afternoon too. Expect steady southwest winds around 15 mph and gusts increasing to around 30 late this afternoon. The high temperature will approach the mid-60s.

Rain will move into Central Ohio after midnight, a tenth to a quarter-inch by daybreak. It will be breezy with 10 to 17 mph southwest winds. The low will be in the low 50s.

Showers move out in the early afternoon tomorrow. The temperature will peak early afternoon in the mid-50s.

There will be a weak disturbance that will bring a slight chance of scattered showers Wednesday and then another slight chance Thursday night and Friday. Highs will still be in the 50s until this weekend.

Enjoy your Monday!

-Bob