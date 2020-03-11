Mild midweek with only a few showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, slight chance of sprinkles or light showers. High 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, light wind. Low 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of p.m. shower. High 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool and windy. 44/52

Saturday: Partly sunny, afternoon rain. 35/46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Overall it looks like we are in for a relatively warmer and intermittently wet pattern wet pattern the rest of the week. A mid-level feature will weaken as it zooms across the state today. The results may be a few sprinkles or a light shower though it looks like we will stay mostly dry. High pressure will nudge into the region from the west during the day. Skies will be partly sunny by late afternoon. The temperature will be slow to rise this morning but the high should be in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight the sky will be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of a light shower or sprinkles mainly before midnight. The morning low will be in the low-40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and quiet, but a cold front will cross Central Ohio tomorrow night. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms will develop ahead of that front. It will be windy late tomorrow night and Friday behind the front. So while tomorrow will be in the low 60s, it will only get to about 50 Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s this weekend.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob