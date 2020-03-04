Mild mid-week with few showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers, windy. High 52

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers at night. High 51

Friday: Snow changing to rain showers. 33/40

Saturday: Sunny, cool. 23/47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, breezy. 34/58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A fast moving surface low was racing west to east mainly north of the I-70 corridor producing the light snow or rain. That system has moved off to the east. The next fast-mover will also head east in the southern Great Lakes and could produce light rain showers in Central Ohio midday. Skies will go from fair this morning to mostly cloudy. It will be breezy, almost 15 mph winds with gusts in the upper 20s. The high will be in the low 50s. Tonight will be cold and clear with low temperatures around 28.

Surface high pressure centered over the upper Ohio Valley will move east tomorrow. It will be a dry day with increasing clouds and a high near 50. Showers return tomorrow night. Colder air aloft will give us a chance of isolated rain or rain/snow mix changing to rain again on Friday. Highs will only be around 40 Friday.

High pressure, dry weather and warming air return in time for the weekend. Saturday’s high will be in the 40s.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob