Mild last weekend in February, rain returns Sunday

An area of high pressure will keep things dry through early tonight, despite lingering low clouds. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 40s.

A frontal boundary south of Ohio will be the focus for another wave of low pressure and periods of rain tonight and Sunday. heaviest in southern Ohio, where up to an inch will fall. There will be the risk of localized minor flooding due to wet soils. Showers will persist into the afternoon as a front pushes south trailing low pressure over the Great Lakes.

Another very mild day is in store Sunday in a moist in a moist southerly flow. Much colder and drier air will filter into the state Sunday night behind the front. Dry and chilly conditions are expected early in the week in a northwesterly flow, with high pressure.

A disturbance tracking across the South will bring clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday, with rain reaching the southern counties of Ohio, before shifting east. Another storm could bring moisture up from the south early next weekend.

Temperatures early next week will be seasonable, with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s/low 30s.

Forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 49

Tonight: Rain developing late. Low 44

Sunday: Periods of rain, tapering off p.m. High 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk, colder. High 45 (34)

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High 42 (24)

Wednesday: Some clouds, milder. High 48 (31)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 51 (34)

Friday: Clouds increase. High 47 (36)