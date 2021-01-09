Mild January so far, but look for a shift to true winter next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The current winter has produced about as much snow in Columbus (10.4 inches) as Columbus experienced all of last winter (11.7 inches).

Merely seeing the sun after 10 straight days of mostly cloudy skies made us feel better this weekend. But the scenery will likely change a week from now when indications point to the return of true winter east of the Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic coast.

The present season started off chillier than last year, averaging 1.1 degrees above normal in December 2020, but notably three degrees colder than December 2019. However, January 2021 has been relatively mild so far, more than 5 degrees above normal.

The current weather pattern features a split jet stream flow that has kept winter storms well south of Ohio for the past two weeks, and arctic air locked up.

There are signals that a shift in the pattern could occur in the next couple of weeks, based on a recent “heat wave” in the stratosphere, referred to as a sudden stratospheric warming.

The polar vortex resides about 18 miles above Earth’s surface in the wintertime. A disruption of the arctic jet stream unlocks the coldest air in North America, as the polar jet stream becomes weaker and wavier. The high-altitude warming usually nudges the polar vortex away from the North Pole, leading to a southward plunge of very cold air.

About every other winter, a sudden stratospheric warming slows the jet stream circling the polar region, allowing deeper waves to form in the flow, a configuration conducive to cold outbreaks, and sometimes generating winter storms in the eastern U.S.

NOAA/Climate Prediction Center

During a mild winter such as 2019-20, a strong circulation inhibits gelid air masses from breaking off and shifting south into the northern U.S. and Central Europe.

Exactly where the frigid air descends from the polar region depends on how far south a lobe of the polar vortex moves, whether it settles over Siberia or eastern Canada. Sometimes such dramatic shifts bring a snowstorm on the margin of the wintry blast.