High pressure will slide east, with high clouds increasing after a mild late November afternoon.

A developing storm in the lower Mississippi Valley will reach the Ohio Valley early Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain beginning after midnight and becoming heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch, tapering to showers by midday.

Conditions will turn windy, as low pressure lifts northward across the Great Lakes, with gusts exceeding 30 mph. A second round of showers will move across the state Sunday evening ahead of a cold front.

High pressure will offer sunshine and crisp weather to start the last week of November. Rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a blast of cold air for the opening days of December.

Forecast

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, rain after midnight. Low 44

Sunday: Showers, windy, mild. High 59

Monday: Cloudy, brisk, chilly. High 43 (40)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54 (37)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 57 (46)

Thursday: Clearing, colder. High 37 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (26)