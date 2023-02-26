QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, mild, high 56

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain late, low 37

Monday: Rainy, breezy, chance for p.m. storms, high 63

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, high 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, high 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

Dry, warmer than normal weather will continue for the rest of the weekend.

As high pressure moves to the east, we’ll see more dry weather and sunshine. Thanks to the sunshine and a light southwest wind, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s, which is 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in as a warm front lifts toward the area. This front will bring rain showers and an increasing southerly breeze by Monday’s morning drive. Despite the rain, Monday’s temperatures will be on the warm side, starting off around 40 degrees, then climbing to the mid 60s as a southerly wind picks up with gusts over 40 mph.

Wet and breezy conditions will continue through the day and into Monday evening alongside the chance for a few thunderstorms, some could be severe, as a tailing cold front moves through.

The primary threat with any storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts.

Wind advisories are set to go into effect Monday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sustained winds will reach 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph. This is strong enough to blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and could lead to power outages.

Drier weather is on the way Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, but will still reach the mid 50s under a partly sunny sky.

The next system is on the way Wednesday. It will start as a warm front bringing in a strong southerly breeze and helping tempreatures to climb from around 40 degrees during the morning drive to a high in the mid 60s. The record high temperature for March 1 in Columbus is currently 65 degrees set in 1997, and we will be in range of tying this.

The next round of rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and stick around through Wednesday night. Behind this system will be a much cooler end to the workweek and start to the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz