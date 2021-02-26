Mild end to a cold February will also bring rain

High pressure will slide east after providing a few days of sunshine, after a chilly early morning in the low 20s. Clouds will increase as a couple of weak disturbances move across the northern and southern states, drawing moisture northward into the Ohio Valley. Showers will gradually overspread southern Ohio toward evening.

A frontal boundary south of Ohio will be the focus for periods of rain through the weekend, heaviest in southern Ohio early Sunday. Showers will develop Friday night and linger into the first part of the day Saturday. Mild readings will persist, with temperatures rising into the 50s this weekend in a moist southerly flow.

Another system tracking across the South will bring more rain Sunday, with drying conditions in the afternoon. A cold front will cross the state late Sunday, dropping readings to seasonable levels early next week in the 40s.

Forecast

Friday: Increasing clouds, cool. High 46 Tonight: Showers. Low 39

Saturday: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High 52 (39)

Sunday: Periods of rain, mild. High 61 (44)

Monday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 43 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (24) Wednesday: Clouds increase, showers late. High 48 (34)