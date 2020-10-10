Mild, breezy weekend, with tropical showers Sunday

Clouds have thickened in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Delta over the lower Mississippi Valley. Showers will be confined to the southernmost counties through tonight, before lifting north.

Tropical low pressure will slide northeast across the Tennessee Valley Sunday, bringing periods of rain over the southeastern half of the state. Rainfall totals will range from less than a quarter-inch northwest to locally .75 to 1.25 inches south of the U.S. 22 corridor.

The low will move east of the Ohio River valley Sunday night, with drier conditions until late Monday afternoon. An approaching cold front will trigger showers Monday evening into the overnight, before clearing skies and cooler, drier air arrives Tuesday. Another cold front will cross the state Thursday, bringing noticeably chillier air by the end of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds thicken, breezy, mild. High 74

Saturday Night: Cloudy, breezy, showers far south. Low 63

Sunday: Showers developing, steadier rain southeast. High 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers p.m. High 72 (59)

Tuesday: Clearing, pleasant. High 70 (49)

Wednesday: Sunshine, seasonal High 67 (48)

Thursday: Sunny. High 66 (46)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 57 (42)