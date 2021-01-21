Mild and windy today, changes for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine returns, very windy. High 43

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk winds. Low 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 30 (17)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow. High 35 (22)

Monday: Rain and snow. 39(33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm front crossed the region overnight and since them the temperature has been going up. We are starting with partly to mostly cloudy and we will see more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. It is also breezy this morning and it will be windy day. Winds will be around 15 miles an hour with gusts to near 30 early to mid-afternoon. Today’s high will be almost ten degrees above average at about 43.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and the temperature will be more familiar for January again by morning. The low will be around 27.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a mainly dry cold front dives through the Buckeye State from the north. There will be a slight chance of flurries with that front and the high will be back to seasonal norms in the low 30s.

Behind that front high pressure building into the region will give us sunny but cold day on Saturday. The high will just make it to about 30. Sunday will be increasingly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Have A Great Thursday!!!

-Bob