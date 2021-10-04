COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: On/Off showers, chance of thundershowers. High 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers early. Low 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 77

Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, thunder possible. High 79 (63)

Thursday: Cloudy, showers likely. High 75 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is another unseasonably warm morning with lows in the 60s. 49 is typical. We’re also in for more wet weather today. It won’t be as soggy as Sunday.

Grab an umbrella on the way out though. There is a chance of some showers and thundershowers this morning, but the better chance comes this afternoon. Rainfall totals, except will likely be around a tenth of an inch with a slow-moving cold front crossing the area. Showers will taper off this evening.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with only a slight chance of showers. It will be a different story for Wednesday and a good portion of the week. Low pressure in the Mississippi Valley will be an ingredient in intermittently soggy and somewhat humid weather here in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will stay above normal which would be highs around 70 and lows around 50. Then it will dry out and be a few degrees warmer this weekend.

Happy Monday!!!

-Bob