Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front moving in from the west, accompanied by late afternoon showers.

A wave will develop in the Southeast and move north along the boundary of the arctic air, causing rain to switch to snow Friday evening, with 1 to 2 inches likely before the snow tapers off to flurries overnight. Eastern portions of the state will as much 3 to 5 inches.

A blast of frigid air and strong northerly winds Saturday will make it feel like January, along with a few lingering snow showers. Temperatures will start off in the upper teens and hover in the 20s all day.

A low will cross the Great Lakes Sunday but the moisture will remain north of Ohio. Temperatures will moderate quickly through early next week. A few showers are possible Tuesday with a minor system.

Forecast

Friday: Showers p.m., turning to snow at night (1-3″). High 52

Tonight: Periods of snow, increasing wind, slick roads late. Low 19

Saturday: Windy, cold, flurries a.m. clearing p.m. High 26

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (16)

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 54 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 56 (39)

Wednesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 62 (36)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (46)