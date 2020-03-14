Meteorologists Dress in Purple for this year’s Dress For STEM

Across the airways you’ve probably noticed more purple, including from our own meteorologist Liz McGiffin. Broadcast meteorologists are doing this for the fifth annual Dress for STEM event.

Dress For STEM is an event created to bring awareness to the need for more women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. The event takes place on Pi Day, March 14 (3.14), which celebrates the mathematical constant pi.

Dress for STEM started with a group of female meteorologists and their desire to inspire other girls to take their passion for STEM fields, and turn them into degrees and employment.

Women currently make up nearly half of the general workforce, but only 28% of science and engineering jobs.

Within broadcast meteorology, women only make up 29%, with only 8% in the head role of Chief Meteorologist.

Anyone who wants to participate is encouraged to wear purple and post a picture to social media using #DressForStem.