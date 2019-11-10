Measurable snow coming with cold blast

The first measurable snow of the season will coat the ground Monday evening, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. The change will feel even more dramatic after a balmy finish to the weekend.

A warm front lifted north of central Ohio midday, bringing partial clearing and a mild southerly flow that will boost the temperature into the seasonable mid-50s.

A strong cold front will cross the state on Monday, with rain showers turning to snow by evening, as temperatures tumble from the low 40s through the 30s.

A light snow accumulation of an inch or two is possible Monday night, making roads slippery through Tuesday morning.

Record cold is likely Tuesday and Wednesday under high pressure. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark and morning minimums will dip into the teens!

Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. High 56

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold, sprinkle late. Low 42

Veterans Day: Rain to snow late. High 42, falling to the low 30s in the evening

Tuesday: Some sun, windy, cold, scattered flurries. High 29 (18)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 30 (14)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 41 (23)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (27)