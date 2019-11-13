Measurable snow arrives earlier than normal

Columbus has officially seen its first measurable snowfall of the season.

This not only set a daily record for the most snow to fall on November, but came a little earlier than normal.

On average, Columbus sees its first round of 0.1″ or more snow on November 20.

The earliest that Columbus has picked up measurable snow was October 10. On October 10, 1906, we barley qualified for measurable snow with only 0.1″ recorded.

You might remember the first round of snowflakes flying around on Halloween. October 31 has only recorded measurable snowfall twice since record keeping began: in 1954 and 1993. In 1993, a Halloween record was set with 1.0″ of snow.

This is a lot of snow for the end of October, but not the earliest that we’ve recorded 1 inch of the white stuff. October 22, 1925 is the earliest recording of 1 inch of measurable snow in Columbus.

Normally, we don’t see our first round of one inch or more snow until December 12, which makes the 2.1 inches of snow that we picked up Monday night even more notable.

March 31 is normally when we see the last day of measurable snow in Columbus. But, snow has build up to 0.1″ or more all the way into May.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast by checking in with NBC4i.com/weather and on the NBC4i Wx smartphone app.