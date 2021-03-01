March comes in like a lamb, sunshine this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, brisk winds. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilling breeze and cold. Low 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 42

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 52 (30)

Thursday: Sunny, cool again. High 41 (32)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 40 (25)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

March is coming in like a land. Rain on Live VIPIR Radar will continue to move to the east and southeast this morning. The combination of surface high pressure and a northwest flow aloft will take over today’s weather. It will be breezy with decreasing clouds. With more sunshine this afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 40s in central Ohio, a little lower north and higher in the south. Tonight will be clear and cold with a chilling breeze. The low will be near 20. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper teens.

Thanks to surface high pressure which will move west to east across the Ohio Valley it will be dry and sunny tomorrow with a high in the low 40s.

It looks like sunny skies will persist this week with the warmest day turning out to be Wednesday with highs around 50.

Thursday through Sunday will have high temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Welcome to March!

-Bob