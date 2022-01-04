Timing:

The first measurable snowfall of 2022 for the Columbus area is moving in Thursday.

We should be able to make it through the morning drive just fine, but things will start to look different by the afternoon.

As early as noon, we will start to see not only more clouds, but light snow building in from the south to southeast.

The direction of the snow will be driven by a counterclockwise flow around and area of low pressure.

As the low pushes through Kentucky and approaches southern Ohio through the afternoon, snow will push toward and then beyond the I-71 corridor.

Snow will stay light, but widespread through the evening drive, so make sure that you plan for extra travel time and leave extra stopping distance between your car and the car in front of you.

Snow will continue and eventually thin out overnight.

By midnight, snow will mostly be east of I-70, and we’ll just be left with a few flurries and a chilling breeze.

Even though snow will be out of the area by Friday morning, we’ll be left with a cold north west to westerly breeze and temperatures in the teens.

As the area of low pressure continues to move northeast, it will take the chance for snow with it. The cold start to the day on Friday could lead to icy roads that could carry on through the day and even into Saturday morning since Friday’s highs will only top off in the 20s before falling back down to the teens Friday night.

Snowfall Totals:

Snowfall will stay light for most of the area, but could pick up more during the evening drive. Snowfall totals in the Columbus area. Through the afternoon and evening, Columbus is on track to pick up a coating of snow, with closer to a half inch of snow farther to the south. Another inch of snow is in the forecast Thursday night.

Snowfall totals from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning are on track to be less than an inch for most areas northwest of I-71. Snowfall totals will be higher in southern and southeast Ohio, where 2-4″ of snow is expected to accumulate.

For the latest:

Stay connected to the latest forecast for central Ohio by watching NBC4, checking NBC4i.com/weather or downloading the free Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather app on your smartphone or tablet.