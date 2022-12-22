WINTER STORM / WIND CHILL WARNING

A major winter storm will have a substantial impact on travel, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates.

A moist southeasterly flow will bring occasional showers, with temperatures edging up into the low 40s. A rapidly deepening storm over the Midwest will interact with an arctic cold front diving south, resulting in a powerful storm moving over the southern Great Lakes tonight.

Rain will change to snow around midnight, accompanied by high wind gusts (40-50 mph) behind the arctic front that will cause blowing snow and the risk of power outages.

Snowfall totals will be relatively light, generally 1-2 inches, with some lake-enhanced snow showers lingering through on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and Friday for areas northwest of Interstate 71, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southeastern part of the state.

Temperatures will nosedive from near 40 degrees to the single digits by daybreak, wit wind chill values of -20 to -25 om central Ohio, and even lower in the northwest.

Arctic high pressure will build down from Canada over the Christmas weekend in the wake of the storm, as low pressure departs across southeastern Canada.

Frigid temperatures in the single digits and wind chills of -20 degrees will continue on Christmas Eve. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Lighter winds and improving travel weather will prevail on Christmas Day, but with bitterly cold air still in place.

Temperatures will moderate next week, reaching the 20s on Monday and the 30s Tuesday. A weak system will keep skies mostly cloudy, with more sunshine and more seasonal weather midweek.

FORECAST

Thursday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 42

Tonight: Rain changing to snow, windy, much colder. Low 2

Friday: Very windy, frigid, snow showers. High 4

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, bitterly cold. High 9 (-1)

Christmas: Mix clouds and sun, very cold. High 12 (5)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 24 (6)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 30 (16)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 39 (20)